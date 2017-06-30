Free Agency 2017: Breaking down the Knicks' own free agents

Now that we're full-on into the offseason fracas, it's time that we figure out what the Knicks could do in free agency. As it stands, the Knicks will be carrying 11 contracts into next season - Carmelo Anthony, Joakim Noah, Kristaps Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez, Courtney Lee, Lance Thomas, Kyle O'Quinn, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Marshall Plumlee, Chasson Randle and Maurice Ndour.

