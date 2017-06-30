fa & trade

In the comments there has been much discussion of late about our beloved team's free agent options, what with a bit of newfound cap space and presumptive new management in place looking to make smart, restrained free agent decisions. I have heard a bunch of speculation on every single free agent point guard as well as a few available trade targets, but not much of it has provided context like what these PGs are likely to get, and how much space the Knicks have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Posting and Toasting.