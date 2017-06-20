Erik Spoelstra won't shrink from Miami Heat power possibilities of Adebayo, Whiteside
Erik Spoelstra is not allowing the NBA's turn toward small ball to shrink the Miami Heat's possibilities -- even if it means playing 6-foot-10 first-round draft choice Bam Adebayo alongside 7-foot Hassan Whiteside. In fact, as the Heat prepare to unveil Adebayo's pro promise in the Orlando Pro Summer League starting Saturday, Spoelstra said there might be outright defiance of the small-ball approach that has helped make the Golden State Warriors the NBA champion two of the past three seasons.
