Could Oklahoma City become final stop for Vince Carter?

This off-season may be one of the biggest for the Oklahoma City Thunder , and while the front office continues their search for an explosive high scoring partner-in-crime for Russ, it'd also be wise to bring in an experienced veteran. At 40-years-old, Vince Carter is probably not the name that pops up in your head when thinking of the 2017 free agency period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Welcome to Loud City.