Arizona basketball: Chance Comanche still 'evaluating offers',...

After going unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft last Thursday, Chance Comanche is still looking for a place to begin his professional career. Earlier in the week, Comanche posted a picture of Memphis Grizzlies gear on his Snapchat, but Ari Alexander of KVOA reports that Comanche is not currently listed on Memphis' Las Vegas Summer League roster, which will be released to the public soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.