Anthony Davis named second team on NBA's All-Defensive team

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis blocks a shot as Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, March 17, 2017. ORG XMIT: LAGH105 New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis blocks a shot as Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, March 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.