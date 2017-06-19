2017 NBA Draft preview: Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, right, celebrates with guard Andrew Harrison after making a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, in Chicago. 2017 Draft picks: none 2016-17 record: 43-39, third place in the Southwest division, lost in the first round to SAS In the era of pace-and-space, flying up and down the court style, they remain a throwback to the different time relying on the long-time core of Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Zach Randolph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.