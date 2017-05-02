What are the Miami Heat's chances of re-signing Willie Reed?
How much will Willie Reed command on the free agent market, and will that price by too rich for the Miami Heat? After signing with the Miami Heat last year, Willie Reed is expected to bypass his $1.6 million player option and enter free agency this summer, according to the Palm Beach Post's Anthony Chiang , where he'll find a more lucrative contract. In one season with the Heat, Reed averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.
