Tobias Harris may be a realistic target for the blazers this summer .. click this link with careful attention to this quote :"And with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely getting a contract extension, don't be surprised to see Tobias Harris or Jon Leuer cut loose to prevent the Pistons from getting up against the luxury tax" The pistons did not make the playoffs this year and are probably trying to cut salary ... Enter the blazers with Harkless + 1st round pick Tobias Harris is a scorer who can post up a smaller player, has a decent handle that can set up the midrange shot , and passable 3pt shot ..

