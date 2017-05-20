Scott Disick and Bella Thorne: Dating?

When a famous man has an insatiable appetite for inappropriately young women, and a thirsty young woman will do anything to raise her public profile, it's only a matter of time before they find each other. This time, it seems Kourt's sticking to her guns, and Scott's been exacting his revenge by attempting to bang every barely-legal up-and-coming model or actress in the greater Los Angeles area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.