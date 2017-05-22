Paul Millsap is opting out. Could he be a target for the Miami Heat?

On Monday The Vertical reported that Paul Millsap has opted out of the final year of his contract to test the open market of free agency. Millsap, 32, averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 69 games for the Atlanta Hawks, and hopes to sign a more lucrative deal that would pay him more than the $21.4 million he was due next season.

