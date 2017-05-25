Offseason proves there are no - fake ...

Offseason proves there are no - fake gym rats' on Miami Heat roster

Read more: Palm Beach Post

If the incredible turnaround during the season wasn't enough proof that Miami's roster didn't include "fake gym rats," this offseason can be used as further evidence. Even though the Heat's season ended more than a month ago on April 12 without a trip to the playoffs, there has been a consistent player presence at AmericanAirlines Arena over the past few weeks as they continue to hold workout sessions and get some basketball drills in on the team's practice court.

Chicago, IL

