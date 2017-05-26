Golden State's former coach didn't think the Warriors needed Kevin Durant before the 2007 draft; now they're back in NBA Finals with him Now Warriors' All-Star, Durant was once their 2nd choice Golden State's former coach didn't think the Warriors needed Kevin Durant before the 2007 draft; now they're back in NBA Finals with him Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r69oar FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2009, file photo, Golden State Warriors coach Don Nelson gestures on the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Oakland, Calif. Truth be told, Golden State's coach wasn't sure the Warriors needed Kevin Durant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.