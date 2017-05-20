Miami Heat, Police Honor 'Haircut' Bo...

Miami Heat, Police Honor 'Haircut' Boys for Viral Friendship

Best friends Jax and Reddy sit court side at a Miami Heat game in matching jerseys after being honored for their genuine, and now viral, friendship. Two 5 year old best friends who made viral headlines after getting the same haircut with hopes that their teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart - despite their racial differences - were honored by police officers and members of the Miami Heat.

