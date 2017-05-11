Matt Barnes finds some nightlife in Los Angeles after all
Golden State Warriors' Matt Barnes reacts to having an offensive foul called on him against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter of their game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, March 26, 2017. The former teammates took to Los Angeles club Warwick with some other stars, TMZ reported , as the Warriors - and thus Barnes - await the Western Conference Finals that start no sooner than Sunday.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
