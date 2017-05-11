Matt Barnes finds some nightlife in L...

Matt Barnes finds some nightlife in Los Angeles after all

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Golden State Warriors' Matt Barnes reacts to having an offensive foul called on him against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter of their game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, March 26, 2017. The former teammates took to Los Angeles club Warwick with some other stars, TMZ reported , as the Warriors - and thus Barnes - await the Western Conference Finals that start no sooner than Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,013,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC