Is Ed Davis a piece the Trail Blazers need? Or a valuable trade asset? You be the GM

With the Portland Trail Blazers 2016-17 season wrapped, we evaluate the roster player-by-player, handing the personnel decisions over to the fans to decide which players should stay and which should go. Position: PF Height/Weight: 6-10/240 Age: 27 NBA experience: Seven seasons 2016-17 salary: $6,666,667 Contract status: Davis just completed the second year of a three-year, $20 million deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.