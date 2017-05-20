Former UNC basketball player PJ Hairs...

Former UNC basketball player PJ Hairston arrested in Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said Hairston, 24, of Greensboro, was arrested for outstanding warrants in Orange County for "harassing communications." Kevin Poteat was driving a car registered to Hairston and was stopped by officers following a disturbance at a Wings Beachwear store in Wrightsville Beach.

