Former UNC basketball player PJ Hairston arrested in Wrightsville Beach
Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said Hairston, 24, of Greensboro, was arrested for outstanding warrants in Orange County for "harassing communications." Kevin Poteat was driving a car registered to Hairston and was stopped by officers following a disturbance at a Wings Beachwear store in Wrightsville Beach.
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
