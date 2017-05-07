Erik Spoelstra named co-recipient of NBA Coaches Association Coach of the Year Award
The NBA Coaches Association announced Erik Spoelstra and Mike D'Antoni are the winners of its inaugural coach of the year award. Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra along with Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni have been named the co-recipients of the inaugural Michael H. Goldberg NBA Coaches Association Coach of the Year award, the NBCA announced.
