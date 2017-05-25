Did the 2016-17 Knicks overachieve or underachieve?

On the surface it's easy to say the Knicks underachieved this past season. They won one less game than the previous season despite trading for a former MVP point guard, paying over $70 million for a DPOY center, their cornerstone star entering his second season, as well as the addition of Courtney Lee and a new head coach who is Not Kurt Rambis.

