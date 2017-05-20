Courtney Lee's 2016-17 season review

Veteran shooting guard Courtney Lee was signed in the offseason to replace another veteran guard, Arron Afflalo. After posting a decent season in Charlotte a year ago, Courtney immediately slid in as the starter at the 2. His season was essentially a reflection of the rest of his career, as he proved a pretty capable shooter who kinda, sorta does some other things.

