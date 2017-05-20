Chicago Bulls add more uncertainty to Wadea s future, with Heat reunion not ruled out

If former Heat guard Dwayne Wade was looking for clarity on Wednesday about what type of team will surround him if he returns to the Chicago Bulls next season, he didn't get it. Five days after Wade was non-committal about whether to exercise his $23.8 million option for next season, Bulls management would not rule out trading Jimmy Butler, whose presence was one of several factors that made Chicago appealing to Wade when his negotiations with the Heat broke down last summer.

