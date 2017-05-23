Caleb Swanigan decides to enter Draft...

Caleb Swanigan decides to enter Draft, works out with Knicks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Caleb Swanigan, who worked out with the Knicks on Wednesday, is remaining in the NBA draft, his father Roosevelt Barnes told the Daily News. Swanigan had not yet hired an agent and was keeping his options open about returning for his junior year at Purdue University, where the 20-year-old averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds as the Big 10 Player of the Year last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC