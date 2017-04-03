Westbrook's Late-Game Heroics Lift Thunder To Win Over Grizzlies
Russell Westbrook scored 45 points to lead the Thunder to a 103-100 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Westbrook added nine rebounds, 10 assists and five steals while tying his career high with eight 3-pointers as the Thunder clinched at least the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
