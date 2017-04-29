Warriors hope to get Shaun Livingston, Matt Barnes back for second round
Barnes has been sidelined since April 8, while Livingston went down on April 16. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qjBNXW USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick discusses the state of the Golden State Warriors, who just swept the Trail Blazers in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston rests during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
