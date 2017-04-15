Truck attack suspect admits to terror crime
RAKHMAT AKILOV, the Uzbek citizen arrested over Friday's terrorist atrocity in Stockholm , confessed in court yesterday to carrying out the attack that killed four people. According to the Swedish Police Authority, Rakhmat Akilov was responsible for the deadly terror attack over the weekend in Stockholm .
