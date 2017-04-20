Timberwolves What-Ifs: Sam Cassell's 2004 Playoff Injury
Another day, another what-if: would the Timberwolves have won the 2004 NBA Finals if Sam Cassell had not gotten injured in the Western Conference Finals? The Minnesota Timberwolves missed the playoffs this season for the 13th consecutive year - the longest current drought in the NBA. And the last time they were there, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the Western Conference Finals.
