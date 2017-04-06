Thunder 103, Grizzlies 100: Next Day ...

Thunder 103, Grizzlies 100: Next Day Notes

The Grizzlies were able to prevent human wrecking ball Russell Westbrook from breaking the record for most triple-doubles in a season, but only by one rebound. Westbrook finished with 45 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds in a game that seemed out of hand in the third quarter but ended up coming down to the wire.

