The old guys are coming up big so far in these playoffs

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, left, and Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson battle for a loose ball during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City. less Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, left, and Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson battle for a loose ball during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 21, 2017, ... more Houston Rockets center Nene celebrates a basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.