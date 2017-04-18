The Grizzlies foul a lot and the Spurs don't - not just against each other, but all season long

After having watched all or most of 13 postseason games so far, I believe the only rational reaction is " Man, what even are these playoffs? " The Curry brothers are worse at shooting threes than the Gasol brothers. Kawhi Leonard isn't even the best three-point shooter from his high school , but he is essentially DeAndre Jordan inside the paint, Michael Jordan from mid-range and Steve Nash at the free-throw line.

