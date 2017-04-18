The Grizzlies foul a lot and the Spur...

The Grizzlies foul a lot and the Spurs don't - not just against each other, but all season long

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Pounding the Rock

After having watched all or most of 13 postseason games so far, I believe the only rational reaction is " Man, what even are these playoffs? " The Curry brothers are worse at shooting threes than the Gasol brothers. Kawhi Leonard isn't even the best three-point shooter from his high school , but he is essentially DeAndre Jordan inside the paint, Michael Jordan from mid-range and Steve Nash at the free-throw line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pounding the Rock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC