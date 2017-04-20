Shootaround: Magic May Pursue Cavs' Griffin In Offseason

No. 1: Butler wants to stay, keep Rondo -- After a tumultuous season ended with four straight losses and playoff elimination at the hands of the Celtics, star forward Jimmy Butler told Nick Freidell of ESPN that he definitely wants to return to and keep Rajon Rondo with him in Chicago: "Of course," Butler said. "He's been huge for us this year, man."

