Seven Takeaways as Grizzlies Transition to Off-season
The Grizzlies' Game 6 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in their first-round playoff series ended their 2016-2017 season. Less than 24 hours later at FedExForum, first-year coach David Fizdale and players met with the media to recap the season that was and to look ahead.
