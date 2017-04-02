Scottie Pippen thinks the Knicks should let Phil Jackson go
Pippen even admitted that he believes team owner James Dolan should push Jackson out of NYC, which Dolan said he wouldn't do because he wants to honor the five-year deal . Pippen believed Jackson failed to put the right pieces around Anthony, and gave credit to the All-Star forward's professionalism throughout the season despite constant trade rumors, diminished playing time and his acceptance of a reduced role with the team next season.
