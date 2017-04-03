Raptors look to keep trucking vs. the Pistons: Preview, Start Time and More

Are the playoffs here yet? No? Hmmm, can I interest you in a late-season game with the Detroit Pistons ? No? Too bad, because I'm going to write about it anyway. The Raptors are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set after suffering an ugly 108-90 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday which saw the Dinos blow a 19-point first half lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors HQ.