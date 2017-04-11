Prattville grad Ferguson eyeing D-League
Prattville grad Ferguson eyeing D-League Dionte Ferguson has his sights set on the D-League. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2omxDhp Nearing the end of his second year of playing overseas, Ferguson would like to continue his professional career in NBA's developmental league that has had its share of talent go from there to the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
