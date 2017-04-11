Pop-up Park Coming to the Riverfront

Read more: The Memphis Flyer

A pop-up park called RiverPlay is coming to Memphis' Mississippi riverfront early next month and staying through August. RiverPlay, part of the Fourth Bluff project, which previously gave Memphis a riverfront ice-skating rink, will be a gathering and recreational space with playing fields, basketball courts, a skating rink, and spots for mobile food vendors at the Mississippi River Park.

