Pistons use 3-point barrage in 4th to top Grizzlies 103-90

Detroit Pistons center Boban Marjanovic shoots between Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter, left, and forward James Ennis III in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. less Detroit Pistons center Boban Marjanovic shoots between Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter, left, and forward James Ennis III in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2017, in ... more Detroit Pistons guard Beno Udrih shoots between Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison, from left, guard Troy Daniels, forward Brandan Wright, Pistons center Boban Marjanovic, and guard Wayne Selden in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.