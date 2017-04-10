Pistons close era at the Palace with loss to Wizards

Behind a 33-point night and fast start for the Washington Wizards, the Pistons lose their last game at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Monday, 105-101. Beal went 13 for 20 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from the 3-point line, and scored 15 points as part of Washington's 34-point first quarter.

