NBA: 'Vinsanity' hungry for more

NBA: 'Vinsanity' hungry for more

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

At 40 years old and with 19 NBA seasons under his belt, Vince Carter hasn't lost his appetite for basketball. Carter, who will be a free agent in the off-season after helping the Memphis Grizzlies reach the playoffs, told specialist internet site RealGM.com that he feels better now than he did when he was 25. "I said to myself, 'I want to play 15 years,' I don't know where I got that from," Carter said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC