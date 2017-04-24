NBA TV: What time, channel is San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis...

The San Antonio Spurs, leading 3-2 in the NBA Western Conference best-of-seven playoff series, can eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.Here's what you need to know:Who: San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis GrizzliesWhat: Game 6, Western Conference playoffsWhere: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn.When: Thursday, April 27, 2017Time: 9:30 p.m. EasternTV: TNTLivestream: TNTdramaLine: Spurs -4NEED TO KNOW: Kawhi Leonard finally got lots of help from his teammates in Game 5, with four other Spurs scoring in double figures. Reserve Patty Mills came through with his best game of this series, scoring a postseason career-best 20 and hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers.

