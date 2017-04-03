NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Rockets' Troy Williams demands your attention
Does Troy Williams have your attention yet? The Houston Rockets rookie dunked all over the Plumlee family on Wednesday, soaring to the rim to put back James Harden's missed jumper. If you didn't catch Williams winning the D-League dunk contest in February , then his otherworldly athleticism might have surprised you.
