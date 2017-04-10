NBA Playoffs 2017: Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs Live Score ...

The Memphis Grizzlies meet the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference first-round NBA Playoffs game on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Grizzlies are led by Mike Conley, who averaged 20.5 points per game during the regular season, while the Spurs are led by Kawhi Leonard, who averaged 25.5 ppg.

