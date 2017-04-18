NBA playoffs 2017: Cavaliers' All-Star trio too much for Pacers

For the first time since they've been together, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love each scored more than 25 points in a playoff game. For the first time in the three years they've played together, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love each scored more than 25 points in a playoff game as the Cavaliers took a 2-0 series lead on the Pacers with a 117-111 victory.

