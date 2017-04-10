NBA Playoff Capsules

LeBron James scored 32 points and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, looking to flip the switch after a shaky regular season, began the NBA playoffs by escaping with a 109-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Game 1. Playing in his 200th playoff game, James added 13 assists and six rebounds while winning his 18th consecutive first-round game. However, it was anything but easy as the Cavs had to withstand a strong comeback by the Pacers, who could have stolen the opener but C.J. Miles missed a 14-foot jumper in the final second.

