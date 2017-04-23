NBA fines Rajon Rondo $25,000 for att...

NBA fines Rajon Rondo $25,000 for attempting to trip Celtics' Jae Crowder

Read more: USA Today

NBA fines Rajon Rondo $25,000 for attempting to trip Celtics' Jae Crowder Rondo appeared to lift his right leg as Crowder ran by the Bulls bench in Game 3. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pa3YKK Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo controls the ball during the first quarter in Game 2 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The NBA fined Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo $25,000 for attempting to trip Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder while seated on the bench in Game 3 of their first round playoff series on Friday.

