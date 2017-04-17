Miami Heat Should Trade for Carmelo A...

Miami Heat Should Trade for Carmelo Anthony

13 hrs ago

New York Knicks President Phil Jackson made it pretty clear on Friday that ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony is on the trading block by telling reporters that Melo "might be better off somewhere else. " Let the negotiations with teams that would like to acquire his services begin! Even though Melo and Jackson haven't seen eye to eye, it was pretty stunning to see him straight-up announce his best player and future Hall of Fame forward is a goner.

