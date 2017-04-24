Memphis 110, San Antonio 108 Gasol's 12-foot floater levels playoff series

Marc Gasol hit a 12-foot floater with 0.7 seconds left in overtime as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 Saturday night to even up their first-round series at 2-2. The Grizzlies won despite blowing a 10-point lead with 7:38 left in regulation and 23 turnovers that San Antonio turned into 31 points.

