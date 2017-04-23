LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant on the NBA playoff scoring list

Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving right drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers Myles Turner in the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday We all know Lance is an emotional guy, and a lot of it is just his heart, and his competitiveness, and that emotion comes out on him. Love ended a flawless 12-of-12 from the free throw line en route to his final line of 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.