Kawhi Leonard locked in a playoff duel with Mike Conley

Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale sat down behind the microphone after surviving a 110-108 overtime thriller that tied their first-round series with the San Antonio Spurs at two games apiece. After Marc Gasol hit the game-winner with 1 second to play, the only thing better than the shot to Fizdale was that there wasn't enough time left for Kawhi Leonard to get a chance of his own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.