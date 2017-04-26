Katy Perry drops hint of new single c...

Katy Perry drops hint of new single called Bon App tit

Katy Perry attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE Katy Perry fans got a taste of the singer's rumored new song, "Bon AppA©tit", in a uniquely delicious way on Monday when she sent out a newsletter with the subject line "World's Best Cherry Pie" and the recipe in the body of the email. The 32-year-old pop beauty took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday to share with her 97.3m followers potential lyrics from the track.

