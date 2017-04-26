Katy Perry drops hint of new single called Bon App tit
Katy Perry attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE Katy Perry fans got a taste of the singer's rumored new song, "Bon AppA©tit", in a uniquely delicious way on Monday when she sent out a newsletter with the subject line "World's Best Cherry Pie" and the recipe in the body of the email. The 32-year-old pop beauty took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday to share with her 97.3m followers potential lyrics from the track.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
