Is an NBA player's broken leg worth more than a life?
In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha, left, drives on Portland Trail Blazers center Ed Davis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. On Thursday, April 6, 2017, New York City settled a wrongful arrest lawsuit for $4 million that Sefolosha filed against the city after police officers broke his leg while arresting him outside a Manhattan nightclub in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC